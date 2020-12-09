Tuesday Night Scoreboard with Grimsley Volleyball topping Page/Greensboro Day School girls basketball Canceled/HPCA boys basketball (7-0)/Western Guilford Volleyball tops Southwest Guilford HS(Wild Comeback for WG)/HP Central Volleyball sweeps Ragsdale HS

Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Volleyball

Grimsley High School: 3

Page HS: 0

Grimsley Athletics

@gowhirlies

Congrats to the JV and Varsity Whirlie Volleyball teams as they defeated the Page Pirates tonight/Tuesday night!

Western Guilford HS Lady Hornets Volleyball

@wgladyhornets

Awesome wins, JV & V against Southwest Guilford HS!!!!!!!!!!

SW Guilford volleyball wins the first set 25-20, leads Western Guilford 1-0 in a key PTC match.

SW Guilford volleyball wins the second set 26-24, leads Western Guilford 2-0.

Western Guilford wins the third set 25-19, but SW Guilford volleyball still leads 2-1.

Western Guilford wins the fourth set 30-28, ties the match with SW Guilford volleyball 2-2.

Western Guilford wins the fifth set 15-13, beats SW Guilford 3-2

(Scores from Michael Lindsay with the High Point Enterprise)

Congrats to High Point Central HS Volleyball for sweeping Ragsdale in straight sets in JV and Varsity. Great effort and whole team wins!

from @HPCBisonSports

Greensboro Day School girls basketball(1-1) vs. Providence Day, from Charlotte, Canceled…..

Up next:Greensboro Day School girls basketball at Ravenscroft(Raleigh) on Friday at 5pm…

Up next:Greensboro Day School boys basketball at Ravenscroft(Raleigh) on Friday at 6:15pm…

HPCA Boys Basketball(7-0)

@HPCAbasketball

Another day, another Win. Advance to 7-0 with a 62-34 victory over Cary Christian…

@isaiah3s 12pts 4assists 5steals

@ballislife_kj1 12pts 5assists 6steals

@EthanSmith_15 12pts 3assists

@thomas60539711 10pts

@KingPJU 4pts 3rebs 2steals

@Myles_Archiie 3pts

@PaganoCosie 2pts