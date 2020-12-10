Academy Sports + Outdoors teams up with quarterback Jamie Newman(Graham HS) to donate $2,000 worth of sports and outdoors equipment to the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Basketball League
At 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, Academy Sports + Outdoors is teaming up with quarterback Jamie Newman(Graham High School) to spread some holiday cheer by donating $2,000 worth of sports and outdoors equipment to youth at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Basketball League (807 Stockard St., Burlington, NC 27215).
The donation will include fun sports and outdoors gear, team sports equipment, physical education items, games and more.
