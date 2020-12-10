Caldwell Academy vs. Greensboro Day School and Wesleyan Christian Academy Swim Meet Results
Caldwell Academy held their first swim meet of the Winter Season against Wesleyan Christian & Greensboro Day…..Here are the
Combined TEAM SCORES
Caldwell Academy 92.00 Wesleyan 91.00
GDS 107.50 Wesleyan 76.50
GDS 97.00 Caldwell 77.00
INDIVIDUAL MENS & WOMEN’S
MENS Caldwell 60.00 Wesleyan 32. GDS 56 Wesleyan 36 Caldwell 53 GDS 36
WOMEN’S Wesleyan 59 Caldwell 32 GDS 51.50 Wesleyan 40.50 GDS 61 Caldwell 24
TOP 2 FINISHERS for Caldwell
WOMEN’S 200 yd Medley Relay : Caldwell 3rd place ( Davis Bryant,, Maddie Herrick,, Reece Ramseur,, Annna Grace Reynolds
MENS ” ” ” Caldwell 1st place ( Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos,,,Noah Ramos,,, Carson Reynolds
WOMEN’S 200 yd FreeStyle Reece Ramseur 2nd place
MENS ” ” ” John Ramos 1st place
MENS 200yd IM Noah Ramos 2nd place
WOMEN’S 50yd Free Libby Newman 4th place Klya Hahn 7th place
MENS ” ” ” Carson Reynolds 1st place,,, Parker Smith 2nd place
WOMEN’S 100yd Butter Reece Ramseur 1st place, ( NEW SCHOOL RECORD time of 1:01.84 )
MENS ” ” Noah Ramos 2nd place
WOMEN’S 100 yd Free Libby Newman 7th place,,, Fiona Konig 11th place
MENS ” ” Kieran Mohorn 2nd place,,, Carson Reynolds 3rd place
WOMEN’S 500 yd Free Anna Grace Reynolds 2nd place
MENS ” ” ” Parker Smith 1st place
WOMEN’S 200 yd Free Relay Caldwell 2nd place ( Davis Bryant,, Maddie Herrick,, Reece Ramseur,, Anna Grace Reynolds )
MENS ” ” ” Caldwell 1st place ( Carson Reynolds,, Kieran Mohorn,,Noah Ramos,, John Ramos,,
Caldwell 3rd place ( Sam Binder,, Michael Brown,, Davis Mohorn,, Zach Hall
WOMEN’S 100yd Backstroke Davis Bryant 4th place
MENS ” ” Kieran Mohorn 2nd place,, Jonathon Reynolds 4th place
WOMEN’S 100yd Breaststroke Anna Grace Reynolds 6th place,,, Maddie Herrick 7th place
MENS ” ” John Ramos 2nd place,, Davis Mohorn 5th place
WOMEN’S 400yd Freestyle Relay Caldwell 3rd place ( Libby Newman,, Gracie Benton,, Masie Hagen,, Fiona Knoig
MENS ” ” Caldwell 2nd place ( Jonathon Reynolds,, Sam Binder,, Michael Brown,, Parker Smith
Courtesy of Bob Black
Caldwell Athletic Booster and Supporter
