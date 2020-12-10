Elon Women’s Basketball Falls at Fourth-Ranked NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 9 when it dropped a 76-47 decision to #4 NC State.
THE RUNDOWN
-With 37 seconds left in the first quarter and NC State up by nine (21-12), the Phoenix went on a 5-0 run to cut the Wolfpack lead to four (21-17) heading into the second quarter.
-Following a three from Kayla Liles, the Wolfpack outscored Elon 9-0 to go up 30-20 with 6:20 on the clock. NC State used that momentum through the remainder of the game to improve its record to 5-0.
NOTES
-Brie Perpignan led the Phoenix in both points (11) and assists (4), shooting 4-of-7 from the field. Ariel Colón and Liles combined for 13 points
-On defense, Liles and Colón both recorded a pair of steals, while Perpignan chipped in one. Vanessa Taylor also posted two blocks.
-With the loss, the Phoenix now holds a 2-1 record on the season.
UP NEXT
Elon will host Furman in its home opener on Sunday, Dec. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
