Former and Long-time Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Bill Britt has passed away:Bill Britt was 87 years old(Britt was a PONY Baseball leader for many years)

Long-time Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Bill Britt gone at age 87…..

from www.greensboro.com:

Britt, C. William “Bill”

August 7, 1933 – December 5, 2020

GREENSBORO: C. William “Bill” Britt passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 after a brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bill was known for being an incredibly loving husband, father, and grandfather, for his loyal lifetime friendships, for his devotion to his extended family, his passion for sports, and for being an avid golfer. He was also known as being tough but fair, generous to those in need, and gentle yet uncompromising in his advocacies for what was just and ethical. He loved not only his family, but his career and life, and exemplified success through hard work and finding contentment in all that life offered.

Bill was well-known throughout the Greensboro Community due to his years of service at the City Parks & Recreation Department, as an active member of both Greensboro Kiwanis and Christ United Methodist Church, as board member of the Greensboro Municipal Credit Union, and as a coach and mentor for multiple generations of local baseball teams.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lee Brinkley Britt; daughters Courtney Britt Wolfrom and Jennifer “Jenny” Britt Caviness; son-in-law Norman Wolfrom; and grandchildren Elizabeth Wolfrom, Jack Caviness and Caroline Caviness. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Captain William “Will” Caviness; his parents Harvey and Lois Britt; his brothers Jack and Gene Britt; and his parents-in-law Thurman and Ellen Brinkley.

Also surviving are his sister-in-law LeMerle Brinkley; brothers-in-law Glenn (Donna) and Leslie (Patricia) Brinkley; nephews Jeffrey Britt, Nick (Laura), Bryan (Beth), and Nathan Brinkley; nieces Lisa (Justin) Webb and Lynn Brinkley; and many grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Bill was dedicated to a life of service, and applied that philosophy across all the endeavors he embraced throughout his lifetime. After graduating from Roxboro High School, he enlisted in the US Army, completing basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC and at Fort Gordon, GA, became a Signal Corps radio operator. In 1953 he was assigned to the 23rd Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Division in Korea for 18 months. As a private first class, he was awarded with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

On return to the states, Bill enrolled at NC State University using the GI Bill, where he turned his passion for sports into a successful career path. In 1959, he moved to Greensboro to work for the Parks & Recreation Department, where he spent 33 years – much of it as the city athletic director, where he pioneered the development and growth of a multitude of youth and adult sports programs as well as regional parks. He then served as assistant director for the department until his retirement in 1992, at which time two baseball fields at Latham Park were named in his honor.

Bill also served with PONY (Protect Our Nation’s Youth) Baseball and Softball for over four decades, eventually serving as vice president and chairman of the International Board of Directors. Through PONY, Bill made friends across the globe and he and Lee traveled extensively, encouraging young people to get involved in baseball and softball. Born of humble beginnings, one of his biggest passions was helping children find their potential through sports, as he had. His perseverance in making sure all youth, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or status, had an opportunity to participate in a variety of athletics still touches the Greensboro community today.

He received over two dozen accolades and awards throughout his career including: NC Jaycees Physical Fitness Leadership Award for establishing and overseeing sports programs in Greensboro (1968); Greensboro Youth Coaches Assoc. Award for devoted service (1972); Greensboro Tennis Assoc. Recognition of Excellence Award for leadership in expanding tennis programs/tournaments (1977); NC Recreation & Park Society Meritorious Service Award in recognition of community contributions in distinguished leadership (1988); City of Greensboro Service Award for dedication to Parks & Recreation (1993); NC State Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Management Partner Award for support to the University Dept. Program (1998); NC State University Parks Recreation & Tourism Management Outstanding Alumnus Award in recognition of leadership, contributions, accomplishments and service to the profession (2002); PONY Special Appreciation for Years of Service and Dedication to Youth of America (2004).

Due to the current state of COVID restrictions, a service celebrating his life may be planned for the future. Thank you to Forbis & Dick Funeral Service and Christ United Methodist Church for assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Greensboro Beautiful, Inc., 2800 E. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.

Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Britt family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

++++++++++from the Greensboro News and Record, February 10, 1992 and from Lisa D. Mickey…..++++++++++

Longtime Greensboro Parks and Recreation employee Bill Britt was amicably “roasted’ by his friends and colleagues last Thursday at Bryan Enrichment Center. Britt was roasted and toasted by local coaches and volunteers, as well as by Greensboro Public Schools officials, corporate sponsors, friends, educators and parks and recreation staff members.

Britt’s years of service to youth sports was justly honored at his retirement dinner and roast. Former Greensboro Parks and Recreation director Roger Brown announced that the Bronco League baseball fields at Latham Park have been named in Britt’s honor. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Commission approved naming the two fields the Bill Britt Bronco Baseball fields.