N.C. A&T Aggies fall on the road at VCU, 95-59:Season record drops to (2-6) overall for Aggies:Kameron Langley(SWG) with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for N.C. A&T
Final tonight/Wednesday night from Richmond, Virginia:
Virginia Commonwealth University Rams 95, N.C. A&T Aggies 59
Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) with 11 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for N.C. A&T…..
N.C. A&T trailed VCU, 47-26 at halftime….
