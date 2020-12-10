N.C. A&T Aggies fall on the road at VCU, 95-59:Season record drops to (2-6) overall for Aggies:Kameron Langley(SWG) with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for N.C. A&T

Final tonight/Wednesday night from Richmond, Virginia:

Virginia Commonwealth University Rams 95, N.C. A&T Aggies 59

Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) with 11 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for N.C. A&T…..

N.C. A&T trailed VCU, 47-26 at halftime….



More game report coming our way on Thursday morning, from N.C. A&T website, at www.ncataggies.com…..