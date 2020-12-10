N.C. State Women’s Basketball improves to (5-0) with 76-47 victory over Elon on Wednesday night: Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with season-high 22 points, plus 13 rebounds for the Pack

Pack Defeats Elon 76-47 to Improve to 5-0

NC State wraps up non-conference schedule with perfect record

**********Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) with season-high 22 points, plus 13 rebounds for the Pack…..The junior center shot an impressive 9-of-11 from the floor and did not miss an attempt until her seventh of the game. She rounded out her night with 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and the 18th of her career.***********

(Elissa Cunane, the Star-of-the-Game for the N.C. State Wolfpack.)

RALEIGH – The fourth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (5-0) completed non-conference action with a perfect record for the third season in a row as it took care of visiting Elon (2-1), 76-47, Wednesday evening inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The Pack let its transition game shine in the win with 21 fast break points to the Phoenix’s five. NC State shot better than 50 percent from the field (29-of-57, .509) and better than 40 percent from long range (7-of-16, .438) for the second time this season. The squad also cleaned up on the glass and finished the game with its best rebound margin of non-conference play (47-28).

Three Wolfpack players posted double figures to lead NC State’s scoring attack. Elissa Cunane’s(Northern Guilford High School) season-high 22 points led all players on the floor on the night, and it marked her second 20-point game against the Phoenix after she tied her career high with 28 points against Elon last season.

Jakia Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones each tallied 12 points apiece, and Raina Perez also played a key role in the Wolfpack’s offensive attack with seven assists on the night.

The Wolfpack withstood some early pressure from Elon and used a pair of 10-0 second-quarter runs to take a double-digit lead (44-28) into the locker room at halftime. NC State outscored Elon 23-11 in the second quarter, with its 10-0 runs coming in two chunks of time that spanned 7:18 of the period.

NC State held the Phoenix to four or less makes from the field in each of the game’s final three periods. After scoring 17 of the first 20 points of the second half, the Pack opened up a lead as big as 30 points (61-31) and was able to cruise the rest of the way to its fourth-straight victory over Elon.

NC State will now turn its focus to league play as it opens ACC action on Sunday, Dec. 13 at Boston College. Tip-off from the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.