New NCHSAA Conference Alignments for 2021 with all of the Guilford County teams together/in same conferences on the 4-A/3-A levels
Grimsley, Page, Northwest Guilford, Ragsdale, Northern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford, all together in a 4-A conference, and Dudley, Smith, Northeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Southern Guilford and High Point Central, all together in a 3-A coference…
See all below, and let it go….Scroll down…
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker.
“It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Tucker added, “I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process. I am also thankful for the hard work of our Staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8th, 2021. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on January 13, 2021 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.
The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on January 14, 2021. Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by January 21, 2021. All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
