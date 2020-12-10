UNCG Men’s Basketball Rallies, but Spartans come up short in the end, at Coppin State on Thursday night

**********Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) with 7 points tonight, in 22 minutes of action, for the UNCG Spartans…**********

++++++++++Isaiah Miller led the UNCG Spartans in scoring with 24 points…..Miller also with 9 rebounds and 5 assists…++++++++++

from www.uncgspartans.com:

UNCG Rally Falls Short At Coppin State

BALTIMORE – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team dropped an 85-80 road decision to Coppin State at the Physical Education Complex Thursday night.

Leading scorers for the Spartans, who dropped their third consecutive contest, were Isaiah Miller and Khyre Thompson.

Miller scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to raise his career point total to 1,499. He complemented his scoring with nine rebounds and five assists.

Miller moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Southern Conference all-time steals list with a theft that he turned into a breakaway dunk with 9 minutes, 23 seconds remaining. He has 251 for his career.

In finishing with a career-best 18 points and eight rebounds, Thompson had 14 in the opening 20 minutes. Kaleb Hunter and Keyshaun Langley combined for 15 points.

UNCG pulled to within 82-80 with under 30 seconds remaining. The Spartans got the ball back trailing 83-80 but turned the ball over with six seconds left.

The game came down to 3-point shooting and Coppin State’s ability to answer UNCG’s 11-0 run in the second half. UNCG cut a 13-point deficit to 54-52 with 10:48 remaining following a Bas Leyte basket.

The Eagles responded by scoring 12 of the game’s next 14 points to open a 66-54 bulge. It was a burst that featured two Coppin State dunks.

Coppin State, which was playing its home opener, got 28 points from Anthony Tarke, who flirted with a triple-double (33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists). Nendah Tarke added 20 points for the Eagles, who made 72 percent (18-for-25) of their baskets after halftime.

They shook free from a 35-35 halftime tie by opening the half on a 10-2 run.

UNCG’s largest lead was 33-25 with 2:10 remaining in the first half.

Up Next

The Spartans return to action against Norfolk State in its home opener on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. from the Greensboro Coliseum.