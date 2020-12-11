Brad Davis ’08 Named Guilford College Head Football Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly announced the appointment of Brad Davis ’08 as Guilford College’s head football coach.

“Guilford College could not have a better leader for our football program,” said Beverly, “Coach Davis brings significant coaching experience and a unique understanding of our College. His integrity and vision for success will serve as key components to building a strong, competitive program.”

Davis enters his 17th overall season at Guilford in 2020-21 as he spent four years as a student-athlete and the last 12 as an assistant coach. He began as an assistant coach in the spring of 2008 before being promoted to assistant head football coach in 2019 and then interim head coach in the fall of 2020, in addition to his roles as the team’s offensive line coach, run-game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.

A 2008 graduate of Guilford, Davis started 33 of 34 career games for the Quakers and garnered Second Team All-ODAC honors as a senior. The left tackle also won the Quakers’ 2008 Charlie Griffin Award, given for loyalty and dedication to the team. A member of Guilford’s Spring 2008 Student-Athlete Honor Roll, Davis earned his degree in criminal justice. The Quakers’ offense ranked among the NCAA Division III leaders in Davis’ final three seasons and led the country in passing yards in 2006 and 2007.