Eli Gold to miss Saturday’s College Football Broadcast of Alabama vs. Arkansas:”Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” had called 409 straight games

from Mr. College Football and former Greensboro News and Record writer Tony Barnhart, on Twitter:

Tony Barnhart

@MrCFB

Thoughts and prayers out to Eli Gold, the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After 409 consecutive broadcasts he’ll miss Saturday’s game with Arkansas after testing positive for COVID-19.

@CStewartSports will step in for the legend. Have a great call, Chris!