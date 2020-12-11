Eli Gold to miss Saturday’s College Football Broadcast of Alabama vs. Arkansas:”Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” had called 409 straight games
from Mr. College Football and former Greensboro News and Record writer Tony Barnhart, on Twitter:
Tony Barnhart
@MrCFB
Thoughts and prayers out to Eli Gold, the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After 409 consecutive broadcasts he’ll miss Saturday’s game with Arkansas after testing positive for COVID-19.
@CStewartSports will step in for the legend. Have a great call, Chris!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.