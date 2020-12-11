Greensboro College Pride Men Hold Off Late Piedmont Surge To Take 67-62 Victory In Home Opener:Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) and Amillia Huggins(Southwest Guilford HS) leading the way!!!

Pride Men Hold Off Late Piedmont Surge To Take 67-62 Victory In Home Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College men’s basketball team held off the Lions of Piedmont College down the stretch to pick up a 67-62 victory in their 2020-2021 home opener Thursday.

Greensboro College found themselves trailing 17-8 nine minutes into the first half before using a 10-0 run over the next 3:37 to take their first lead of the contest at 18-17. Kevon Meertins got the run started with a driving layup to the right side of the rim before Keyshawn Dorsey connected on a layup of his own. Following the Dorsey layup, Meertins and Joshua McQuinn combined for the next four points before Greyson Collins capped off the run with his first basket of the afternoon.

After taking the one-point lead, Greensboro traded the lead four times before outscoring the Lions 12-6 over the final three minutes of the half to take a 34-29 lead into halftime.

Piedmont then scored the first bucket of the second half but Greensboro began to pull away from the Lions with a 13-1 run over a three-minute span to establish a 47-32 lead. Both Dorsey and Meertins had four points during that stretch while Liam Morris had three points.

Over the next six minutes, Greensboro was able to extend their lead out to as many as 17 points but Piedmont was able to battle back to within seven with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. However, the Pride converted on seven of their 12 free throw attempts down the stretch to hold on for the five-point victory.

“We were able to hold on down the stretch to pick up an extremely ugly victory today,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “It is not often that you win games with you commit 24 turnovers and shoot 2-of-17 from the three-point line, and 15-24 from the free-throw line.

“Today it was our resilient effort on the defensive boards and strong defense down the stretch that made it possible.”

Greensboro finished with three players in double figures with Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) leading the way with 19 points. Amillia Huggins(Southwest Guilford HS) finished the game with a career-high 11 rebound to go along with eight points, while also dishing out two assists.

Jordan Foote paced Piedmont with 19 points and nine rebounds while Ryan Jolley and Will Richter combined for 26 points.

The Pride men will return to action when they travel to Coastal Carolina University for an exhibition contest at 5 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.