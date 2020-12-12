Danny Pigge’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview:North Carolina(7-3) at Miami(8-1) looks to be your ACC headliner and on ABC 45 locally

Danny Pigge’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview, brought to you by Danny Pigge, at Ameriprise Financial….Be sure to see Danny’s ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com website…Danny is a former offensive lineman for the South Carolina Gamecocks, of the SEC…..

Wake Forest(4-3) at Louisville(3-7) 12 Noon on ACC Network and on 98.1 FM locally…

WFU favored by 10 points….For Wake you have RB Christian Beal-Smith, from East Forsyth as the Deacs top back…Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the offensive for Wake….

North Carolina(7-3) at Miami(8-1) 3:30pm on ABC TV/TV 45 locally and on 94.5 FM radio

Miami is favored by 7.5 points…Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line for UNC…

Duke(2-8) at Florida State(2-6) 4pm on ACC Network and on 98.3 FM locally

Florida State is favored by 6 points….Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) at DB and on Special Teams for Duke…

Virginia(5-4) at Virginia Tech(4-6) 8pm on ACC Network

UVA is favored by 3 points….VA Tech with Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at QB, Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR, and Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at LB….

from Thursday:

Pitt 34, Georgia Tech 20

Pitt(5-5)/GA Tech(3-6)

Also on Saturday:

Appalachian State(7-3) at Georgia Southern(7-4) 6pm on ESPN3 and on 1320/1230/920/600 AM and on 93.7 FM locally…

APP is favored by 9 points…Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR for APP State….

Charlotte(2-4) at Marshall(7-1) Canceled….