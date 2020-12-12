High School Basketball:Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-High Point Christian Academy/HPCA, plus more
Tough night for the SLA Knights. Both JV and Varsity Boys were cold from the floor. HPCA didn’t seem to miss.
Leading the SLA Knights in scoring for the JV Boys was Micah McCorkle 11 and TJ Corbin with 10.
Leading the Varsity Boys was Will Rhodes with 21 points.
JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 16 32 9 21 78 SHINING LIGHT 6 14 10 20 50
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN – JACE HARRIS 24, RADO NEDEV 15, BENNY LIMBACHER 11, MACK JOHNSON 10, TANNER SHUCK 8, ZEIN OWEIS 3, BROCK POWELL 3, MASON MOSIER 2, DAVIN BLACKWELL 2
SHINING LIGHT (2-3/1-0) – MICAH MCCORKLE 11, TJ CORBIN 10, CAYDEN MARTIN 8, TOBIUS BAKER 8, JOSH JOHNSON 5, JACQUES DALTON 4, JOSH MEBANE 2, CYNSERE CARVER 2
BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 29 24 28 7 88 SHINING LIGHT 10 18 13 15 56
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN – KJ GARRETT 20, ETHAN SMITH 18, ISAIAH SANDERS 13, PJ UNDERHILL 11, THOMAS MCINTOSH 11, KAM TINNIN 5, ZION WHITE-DORSETT 4, JONATHAN MELIN 3, TAFT JOHNSON 2, COSIE PAGANO 1
SHINING LIGHT (2-3/1-0) – WILL RHODES 21, ZION PETTY 9, EVAN BYNUM 6, JOSH MEBANE 6, CANON ROBERTS 4, NASIR GIBBS 3, JOSH JOHNSON 3, TJ CORBIN 2, ALEX HOGSETT 2
Courtesy of Danny Robinson
Assistant Principal
Athletic Director
Shining Light Academy
WCA Varsity Girls Basketball
@WCA_WBB
Wesleyan Christian Academy Lady Trojans storm back from a 19 point halftime deficit to beat Forsyth Country Day by 5. Final 51-46….
WES Scoring:
Lily M Pereira 21 pts
Lilly McRae 11pts
Sarah Chrapliwy 10pts
M. Tat 5 pts
T. Hawley 2 pts
M. Howell 2 pts
Piedmont Classical High School boy 72
Quality Education Academy 54
Leading scorers for the PCS Bobcats:
Lamont McNeill 17
Juwelz Hargrove 10
DreShaun Brown 9
Greensboro Day School boys(3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft:Canceled
