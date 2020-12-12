High School Basketball:Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-High Point Christian Academy/HPCA, plus more

Tough night for the SLA Knights. Both JV and Varsity Boys were cold from the floor. HPCA didn’t seem to miss.

Leading the SLA Knights in scoring for the JV Boys was Micah McCorkle 11 and TJ Corbin with 10.

Leading the Varsity Boys was Will Rhodes with 21 points.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 16 32 9 21 78 SHINING LIGHT 6 14 10 20 50

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN – JACE HARRIS 24, RADO NEDEV 15, BENNY LIMBACHER 11, MACK JOHNSON 10, TANNER SHUCK 8, ZEIN OWEIS 3, BROCK POWELL 3, MASON MOSIER 2, DAVIN BLACKWELL 2

SHINING LIGHT (2-3/1-0) – MICAH MCCORKLE 11, TJ CORBIN 10, CAYDEN MARTIN 8, TOBIUS BAKER 8, JOSH JOHNSON 5, JACQUES DALTON 4, JOSH MEBANE 2, CYNSERE CARVER 2

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 29 24 28 7 88 SHINING LIGHT 10 18 13 15 56

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN – KJ GARRETT 20, ETHAN SMITH 18, ISAIAH SANDERS 13, PJ UNDERHILL 11, THOMAS MCINTOSH 11, KAM TINNIN 5, ZION WHITE-DORSETT 4, JONATHAN MELIN 3, TAFT JOHNSON 2, COSIE PAGANO 1

SHINING LIGHT (2-3/1-0) – WILL RHODES 21, ZION PETTY 9, EVAN BYNUM 6, JOSH MEBANE 6, CANON ROBERTS 4, NASIR GIBBS 3, JOSH JOHNSON 3, TJ CORBIN 2, ALEX HOGSETT 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy

WCA Varsity Girls Basketball

@WCA_WBB

Wesleyan Christian Academy Lady Trojans storm back from a 19 point halftime deficit to beat Forsyth Country Day by 5. Final 51-46….

WES Scoring:

Lily M Pereira 21 pts

Lilly McRae 11pts

Sarah Chrapliwy 10pts

M. Tat 5 pts

T. Hawley 2 pts

M. Howell 2 pts

Piedmont Classical High School boy 72

Quality Education Academy 54

Leading scorers for the PCS Bobcats:

Lamont McNeill 17

Juwelz Hargrove 10

DreShaun Brown 9

Greensboro Day School boys(3-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft:Canceled