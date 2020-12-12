Running and Walking/Coming and Going, and never knowing who you are going to see, “Headed Down the Highway”

As you are walking and running, you never know who you will see, as you are headed down the highway…

Today, I ran into Kelsey Stevens, the former Grimsley Whirlies’ football and basketball player, as I was walking down the road…

We talked about the old days back when Kelsey was playing for Grimsley, and in football he had an 88-yard touchdown reception, which we both believe is the school-record for a TD grab, for a tight end, at Grimsley HS….

Football records for Kelsey Stevens at Grimsley and in basketball, he once scored a bucket/basket for the other team…Grimsley had this pregame drill where you catch the ball and put right in the basket…

Kelsey caught the in-bounds pass under the other team’s bucket and he put right in the basket…Crazy, but a memory for a lifetime…

We talked about those memories today, as Kelsey was sitting there on his Harley Davidson roadster/sportster….

Kelsy has changed, and we all have, but we still have those memories of when the games were still going our way, and we all were still making a difference…

Good to see Kelsey Stevens today….