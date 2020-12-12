This man was a guest on our “Friday Morning Run Show”, and now he is gone today at age 86:”Kiss An Angel Good Morning”, ‘Last Ride’ for Charley Pride was on GreensboroSports.com!!!

We had him with us right here at the site, on the Friday morning “On the Morning Run” show, and now he is gone…So Surreal….

Gone today at age 86:“Kiss An Angel Good Morning”, ‘Last Ride’ for Charley Pride was on GreensboroSports.com!!!

Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications in Dallas

(His video was playing right here on Friday morning….And you can still catch it, on the “Morning Run” post.)

from www.myfox8.com:

DALLAS — American country music lost one of its most influential stars on Saturday with the death of Charley Pride in Dallas from COVID-19 complications.

(Charley Pride also played Minor League Baseball)

According to a release from Pride’s publicists, Pride died Dec. 12, nearly one month after his final performance Nov. 11 at the Country Music Association Awards.

Pride was born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934 and would go on to become country music’s first Black superstar. He’s best known for hits “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,” “Is Anybody Goin’t to San Antone,” and “Mountain of Love.”

He won the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 1971, its top male vocalist award in 1971 and 1972 and a Lifetime Achievement Award this year. From 1967 to 1987, Pride achieved 52 Top 10 country hits, won several Grammy awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist.

“No person of color had ever done what he has done,” said Darius Rucker, a fellow Black country musician, in the PBS American Masters film “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me.”

He is survived by three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.