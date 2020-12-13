HPU MBB Panthers Fall To Bulldogs 80-67 in Big South Opener

Site: Asheville, N.C. (Kimmel Arena)

Score: High Point 67, UNC Asheville 80

Records: High Point (1-3), 0-1 Big South), UNC Asheville (2-2), 1-0 Big South),

Next HPU Event: Sunday, December 13th vs UNC Asheville, 1:00 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The High Point University men’s basketball team dropped a road contest to UNC Asheville 80-67 in the Big South Conference opener for The Panthers. Lydell Elmore led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points on the day. John-Michael Wright followed right behind him with 16 points. Emmanuel Izunabor put together his third-straight double-digit performance as he scored 12 points.

It was a quick start for Elmore who recorded six of the Panthers’ first nine points in the first four minutes of the game. Elmore’s layup to give himself six, put the panthers down one. Ahmil Flowers drove down and scored to put HPU up (11-10) with 16:16 left to play in the first. Flowers finished with six points. After the first media time out UNC Asheville made a 17-0 run which took the game to the under twelve media time out.

With less than 10 to play in the first High Point made a run to try to bring down the Bulldog lead. Wright nailed a jumper and then the next possession he hit a three for a quick five points to make it 31-18. Layups from Elmore and Flowers brought the Bulldog lead under double digits with 7:45 to go (31-22). The Bulldogs would answer the Panthers’ 9-1 run and worked the lead back up to 16 with 3:43 to play.

High Point made a run heading into halftime and the late half run was powered by the freshman Jaden House off of the bench. House came in and scored and then on the next defensive possession made a steal, took it down the court and laid it in for a quick four points which brought the lead down to 12. An Elmore three-point play made the lead only nine. After a Bulldog free-throw, House was fouled and hit both free throws which brought the deficit to eight with 1:25 to play. House ended the day with eight points. It was House’s second straight strong performance off of the bench this season. In two games the freshman has sixteen points. UNC Asheville led at the half 45-34. Elmore led HPU in scoring at the half with 11.

The Panthers started the second half as they did the first with quick scoring. Wright scored four quick points to bring the Bulldog lead down to seven (45-38) less than a minute into the second half. The Bulldogs scored and tried to get a run going but the Panthers would answer and with 16:57 left Elmore slammed it to keep the deficit at seven. Heading into the first media timeout UNC Asheville pushed the lead to twelve.

After the under twelve media timeout UNC Asheville was able to extend their lead to 19, High Point would battle back and brought the deficit to 13.

Elmore led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points which marks the first time he has led High Point in scoring this season. The leading scorer in the previous three games Wright finished with 16 for his fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season.

UP NEXT: HPU stays in Asheville and will face the Bulldogs tomorrow (Sunday, Dec. 12) at 1:00 PM.