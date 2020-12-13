No Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) in Saturday’s win for Virginia Tech football over Virginia:Braxton Burmeister gets the start and leads Hokies to “Victory over Virginia”

from our College Football Notebook, with info from varied sources in Virginia, including Roanoke, Hampton Roads, and Lynchburg…..

Virginia Tech redshirt junior QB Braxton Burmeister was taking first-team reps ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Virginia.

There were questions as to who would get the start at quarterback for Virginia Tech, but it appeared that Burmeister (6’1/205) would be the first choice. The redshirt junior was injured during last weekend’s loss to Clemson, but he was able to practice without any issues. Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School) was taking the second-team reps in warmups, a sign that he would be next in line if anything happened to Burmeister.

**********The Hokies decision to start Braxton Burmeister at quarterback paid off with the former Oregon transfer putting together one of the most efficient performances of his career — he was 15 for 22 with 212 yards and a touchdown — and Khalil Herbert had his sixth 100-yard performance of the season and first since a Week 6 win over Louisville.**********

Final Score:Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15

HENDON HOOKER(Dudley High School)

QB, VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Virginia Tech redshirt junior QB Hendon Hooker was fine and was expected to play Saturday against Virginia.

Hooker (6’4/220) was knocked out of last Saturday’s game against Clemson after fumbling a snap on the first drive and getting clocked by a Clemson defensive lineman. He attempted a pass on the next play but ended up leaving the game immediately thereafter with Braxton Burmeister taking over. Tech HC Justin Fuentes indicated the redshirt junior QB had trouble with the cold weather, but was ultimately fine and was take steps to help with the elements for Saturday against Virginia.