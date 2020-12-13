Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard for 12/12/2020:”Tailback U” coming through for NCU/UNC/APP State let’s out hate and gets great win over “Rival Georgia Southern”/UNC basketball barely beats N.C. Central

Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard…Sprinkle #1, with Tim Rich and Trent Rich, at 2918 East Market Street and Chris Rich, at Sprinkle #2, located at 1400 West Gate City Blvd….

College Football Finals for 12/12/2020:

North Carolina 62, Miami 26

UNC(8-3)/Miami(8-2)….UNC was a major underdog on the road at Miami, on Saturday….”Tailback U” breaking through/coming through for NCU/UNC as North Carolina’s Michael Carter, Javonte Williams set NCAA record with 544 yards rushing…..(The most yards by teammates in a game in NCAA history.)

On Saturday, Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns and Williams ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

As a team, North Carolina rushed for 554 yards, six touchdowns and 10.1 yards per carry.

++++++++++And don’t it make you wonder, how did this game get so/stay so close on Saturday?????++++++++++

College Basketball Final:North Carolina 73, N.C. Central 67

The Tar Heels’ football team nearly out-scored the basketball team…Halftime Score was North Carolina 30, N.C. Central 28

N.C. Central(1-3)/North Carolina(4-2)…Jordan Perkins(Greensboro Day School) had 4 assists for N.C. Central…

Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21

WFU(4-4)/Louisville(4-7)

Florida State 56, Duke 35

Duke(2-9)/FSU(3-6)

Virginia Tech 33, Virginia Tech 15

VA Tech(5-6)/UVA(5-5)….No Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at QB on Saturday for TECH…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 3 receptions for 25 yards for TECH/Turner with 1 carry for 6 yards for TECH…No Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at LB for TECH on Saturday…

from Thursday:

Pittsburgh 34, Georgia Tech 20

Pitt(6-5)/GA Tech(3-7)

Also from Saturday Night:

Appalachian State 34, Georgia Southern 26

APP(8-3)/GA Southern(7-5)….Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 64 yards and 1 TD catch for APP State….