Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard for 12/12/2020:”Tailback U” coming through for NCU/UNC/APP State let’s out hate and gets great win over “Rival Georgia Southern”/UNC basketball barely beats N.C. Central
College Football Finals for 12/12/2020:
North Carolina 62, Miami 26
UNC(8-3)/Miami(8-2)….UNC was a major underdog on the road at Miami, on Saturday….”Tailback U” breaking through/coming through for NCU/UNC as North Carolina’s Michael Carter, Javonte Williams set NCAA record with 544 yards rushing…..(The most yards by teammates in a game in NCAA history.)
On Saturday, Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns and Williams ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
As a team, North Carolina rushed for 554 yards, six touchdowns and 10.1 yards per carry.
++++++++++And don’t it make you wonder, how did this game get so/stay so close on Saturday?????++++++++++
College Basketball Final:North Carolina 73, N.C. Central 67
The Tar Heels’ football team nearly out-scored the basketball team…Halftime Score was North Carolina 30, N.C. Central 28
N.C. Central(1-3)/North Carolina(4-2)…Jordan Perkins(Greensboro Day School) had 4 assists for N.C. Central…
Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21
WFU(4-4)/Louisville(4-7)
Florida State 56, Duke 35
Duke(2-9)/FSU(3-6)
Virginia Tech 33, Virginia Tech 15
VA Tech(5-6)/UVA(5-5)….No Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at QB on Saturday for TECH…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 3 receptions for 25 yards for TECH/Turner with 1 carry for 6 yards for TECH…No Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at LB for TECH on Saturday…
from Thursday:
Pittsburgh 34, Georgia Tech 20
Pitt(6-5)/GA Tech(3-7)
Also from Saturday Night:
Appalachian State 34, Georgia Southern 26
APP(8-3)/GA Southern(7-5)….Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 64 yards and 1 TD catch for APP State….
