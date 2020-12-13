WTOB Radio now can be heard in Greensboro on 1470 AM/WWGB
AM 1470/WWBG radio is back on the air in Greensboro, and now 1470 is part of a simulcast on 980 AM, from over in Winston-Salem….
(The best music of the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s, on 980/1470 AM….
WTOB 980AM & 96.3 FM Radio/WWBG 1470 AM radio
Start your morning with Ralph Shaw and Ed Skurka here in Winston-Salem on your Hometown Radio Station – WTOB….6-10am…Steve Finnegan, on from 10am-2pm….
WTOB also carries East Carolina football and Winston-Salem Thunderbirds hockey…..
