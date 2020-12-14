ACC Week 14 Football Players of the Week with North Carolina Tar Heels taking over the team this week with Howell(QB), Carter(RB), Brown(WR), Ezeudu(OL), Gemmel(LB), and Rameses(RAM)!!!!!!

Week 14 Football Players of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Posted a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in Saturday’s 62-26 win at No. 10 Miami • Joined Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia as the only two FBS players to pull off the touchdown trifecta in 2020 and joined former UNC standout Marquise Williams as the only Tar Heel players to score touchdowns by pass, rush and catch in the same game • Howell finished the Miami game 14-for-19 for 223 yards, including an 87-yard strike to wide receiver Dyami Brown.

RUNNING BACK – Michael Carter, North Carolina, Sr., RB, Navarre, Fla.

Rushed 24 times for 308 yards in North Carolina’s win at Miami, including touchdown runs of 65 and 25 yards • Combined with Javonte Williams for 544 yards to set the all-time NCAA single-game FBS record for rushing yards by two teammates • Carter’s 308 yards rushing were the second most ever by a Tar Heel and the fourth most in a game in ACC history.

RECEIVER – Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Jr., WR, Charlotte, N.C.

Hauled in 167 receiving yards on just four catches for an average of 41.8 yards per reception in UNC’s win at Miami • The big day included a career-long 87-yard reception • Became the first player in Tar Heel history to record two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, So., LG, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Graded out as the top offensive lineman for North Carolina in the road win at Miami • Anchored an offensive line that helped set a school record with 778 yards of total offense, the most yards ever allowed by the Hurricanes • UNC rushed for 554 yards, one yard shy of the school record of 555 yards set against Virginia in 1945.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Miles Fox, Wake Forest, Gr., DT, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Totaled a game and career-high 4.0 tackles for loss in the Demon Deacons’ road loss at Louisville on Saturday • Recorded a sack, moving his season total to 4.5, which ranks second on the team behind only Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. • Has registered at least one tackle for loss in six of the Deacons’ eight games this season, including each of the last four games • Leads the team with 8.0 tackles for loss this season.

LINEBACKER – Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, Jr., LB, Newnan, Ga.

Had eight tackles, including a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss, in the No. 17 Tar Heels’ win at No. 10 Miami on Saturday • Added two pass breakups and a half-sack in keying UNC’s defense.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, Sr., S, Concord, N.C.

Led Florida State with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss in Saturday’s 56-35 win over Duke • Added his first interception of the season, which he returned for 25 yards to set up an FSU touchdown • Leads current FSU players with four career interceptions • Also broke up a pass versus Duke while playing just his second game of 2020 after sustaining an injury in the 2019 regular-season finale • As a team, FSU’s three interceptions were the Seminoles’ most against an ACC opponent in six seasons.

SPECIALIST – Alex Kessman, Pitt, Sr., PK, Clarkston, Mich.

Groza Award semifinalist converted each of his six placements (four field goals and two extra points) in Pitt’s 34-20 win at Georgia Tech • Accounted for 14 points, giving him a team-high 100 for the season and 341 for his career • Surpassed James Conner (338 points from 2013-16) to claim third place on Pitt’s all-time scoring list • Kessman leads the ACC and ranks second nationally with an average of 2.09 field goals per contest • Ranks ninth nationally (third in the ACC) with 100 total points scored.

ROOKIE – Jalen Mitchell, Louisville, Fr., RB, Southwest Brevard, Fla.

Had a career day in Saturday’s 45-21 win over Wake Forest by carrying 20 times for 168 yards, the eighth-most ever by a Louisville freshman • Became the 10th Louisville freshman to rush for at least 150 yards in a game • Punctuated Saturday’s performance with a career-long 70-yard run.

