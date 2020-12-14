All Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department/GPR Underwater Basket Weaving Classes will be held today at Yanceyville Street Field
News coming out just before Noon today…..
Here is how it will look for today’s GPR schedule of classes….
No softball or baseball games to be played on these fields today, but Underwater Basket Weaving, is a 100% GO!!!!!
Brian Hall of WFMY TV 2, has this view….Classes are open to all who have pre-registered….
#GameOff….hope no one had a baseball or softball game scheduled at this field on Yanceyville Street in @greensborocity today. heavy rain has left the field underwater. @WFMY @wfmyweather @TimBuckleyWX @CMorganWX pic.twitter.com/JCWT0BFGre
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 14, 2020
++++++++++Again, Underwater Basket Weaving Classes are a GO!!!!!++++++++++
