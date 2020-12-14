All Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department/GPR Underwater Basket Weaving Classes will be held today at Yanceyville Street Field

Posted by Andy Durham on December 14, 2020 at 2:47 pm under Amateur, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

News coming out just before Noon today…..

Here is how it will look for today’s GPR schedule of classes….

No softball or baseball games to be played on these fields today, but Underwater Basket Weaving, is a 100% GO!!!!!

Brian Hall of WFMY TV 2, has this view….Classes are open to all who have pre-registered….

