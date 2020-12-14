News coming out just before Noon today…..

**********All Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department/GPR Underwater Basket Weaving Classes will be held today at Yanceyville Street Field*********

Here is how it will look for today’s GPR schedule of classes….

No softball or baseball games to be played on these fields today, but Underwater Basket Weaving, is a 100% GO!!!!!

Brian Hall of WFMY TV 2, has this view….Classes are open to all who have pre-registered….

#GameOff….hope no one had a baseball or softball game scheduled at this field on Yanceyville Street in @greensborocity today. heavy rain has left the field underwater. @WFMY @wfmyweather @TimBuckleyWX @CMorganWX pic.twitter.com/JCWT0BFGre — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 14, 2020

++++++++++Again, Underwater Basket Weaving Classes are a GO!!!!!++++++++++