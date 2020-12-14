Dudley Panthers’ Football TE Joncarlos Miller II has committed to attend and play college football for the Elon Phoenix

Posted by Andy Durham on December 14, 2020

Dudley Panthers’ Football TE Joncarlos Miller II, will attend and play college football for the Phoenix, of Elon University…And Congrats to him…..Good job Joncarlos Miller II and good luck in the future, at Elon University….

