Dudley Panthers’ Football TE Joncarlos Miller II has committed to attend and play college football for the Elon Phoenix

Dudley Panthers’ Football TE Joncarlos Miller II, will attend and play college football for the Phoenix, of Elon University…And Congrats to him…..Good job Joncarlos Miller II and good luck in the future, at Elon University….

Congratulations to 2021 TE @j2manmiller on his commitment to Elon University! The Phoenix are getting a great young man ! https://t.co/ZmORmHPHzH — Dudley Football (@DBoyzFootball) December 14, 2020