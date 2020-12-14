Elon Women’s Basketball Downs Furman in Home Opener, 72-64

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team (3-1) extended its win streak against Furman (1-4) to four this afternoon when it defeated the Paladins in its home opener, 72-64.

BOX SCORE

“It’s exciting to be home and playing in the Schar Center,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “This is our first contest here and we are elated to finally get a win under our belt at home.”

THE RUNDOWN

-The score was tight throughout the opening half, with the Paladins going into halftime with a two-point advantage (33-31).

-After being down as much as eight in the third, the Phoenix offense ignited at the start of the fourth with a 14-3 run to give Elon a 60-53 lead.

-As time ran out, Furman went on a 6-2 run to cut the Phoenix lead to four (67-63). However, Elon outscored Furman 5-1 to close the game with the eight-point victory.

NOTES

-Three Elon players finished the game with double-figure scoring. Evonna McGill and Kayla Liles led the way with 17 apiece, while Ariel Colón chipped in 10. McGill’s total in addition to her field goals (6) mark new personal bests while in a maroon and gold uniform.

-Liles posted game-bests in both assists (5) and steals (7). Her steals total is also a new career high, which previously stood at six, which came in the first game of the CAA Championship on March 11, 2020 against Hofstra.

-As a team, the Phoenix dominated in the paint, outscoring the Paladins 38-14, in addition to outrebounding Furman 38-27.

-Elon forced 29 turnovers, scoring 31 points as a result.

-Smith’s record now stands at 165-123, just eight wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix takes on UNCG in its final home contest of the calendar year on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.