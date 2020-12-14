George Brothers Sunday NFL Scoreboard for 12/13/2020:Carolina Panthers get in a hurry and lose/Washington Football Team now (6-7) and in First Place, with Javon Leake(Page HS) in uniform for Washington

Finals from Sunday in the NFL, brought to us by George Brothers Funeral Service, with Jeff, Scotty, Michael and Kevin, “Family serving Family”, with Traditional Values, on Greenhaven Drive, just off of Rehoebeth Church Road, here in Greensboro…Be sure to see and check out their ad, here on the right hand column, at GreensboroSports.com….The George Brothers Funeral Service ad, right here on the front page, at GreensboroSports.com…

Sunday Finals in the NFL:

Denver Broncos 32, Carolina Panthers 27

Broncos(5-8)/Panthers(4-9)…Late in the game, the Panthers got in a hurry, and rushed getting an offensive play in, right before the Two-Minute Warning…The Panthers should have waited on the Two-Minute Warning and ran the third-down play after that, and they would have had time for the third and fourth down plays and might have had a chance to finish off, the game-winning drive….But, the Panthers got in a hurry, and it cost them….

Panthers need to be looking at working in Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson and Jeremy Chinn, as their 3 linebackers…Burns and Chinn on the outside/OLB, and Thompson at MLB…Burns could be like an LT/Lawrence Taylor, at outside linebacker/OLB…Three very good ones, right there for the Carolina Panthers, and a great nucleus for your defense…

Washington Football Team 23, San Francisco 49ers 15

Javon Leake(Page High School) suited up for the Washington Football Team on Sunday and Leake was wearing #38 and he was on the punt return team and did not make any returns for Washington, but he did make some key blocks, the return team….Washington, at (6-7), now in first place in the NFC East…

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Buffalo Bills 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 15

Dallas Cowboys 30, Cincinnati Bengals 7

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Miami Dolphins 27

Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24

Philadelphia Eagles 24, New Orleans Saints 21

Tennessee Titans 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Chicago Bears 36, Houston Texans 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Minnesota Vikings 14

Arizona Cardinals 26, New York Giants 7

Indianapolis Colts 44, Las Vegas Raiders 27

Seattle Seahawks 40, NY Jets 3