High School Basketball Tonight(12/14/2020) for our local teams
Still waiting for the finals to come rolling in on the Greensboro Day School Bengals, from their home games on Monday night vs. Grace Christian School….
(Waiting for those scores to in at www.greensboroday.org.)
GDS boys, coached by legendary head coach Freddy Johnson, along with top assistants Jeff Smith and Robert Johnson at (3-1) and GDS girls, coached by Chris Brewington, at (1-1)…
??#GAMEDAY ??
? @GreensboroDay vs Grace Christian
? December 14, 2020
?AT @GreensboroDay
? 6:45pm
? NO FANS ALLOWED
? @NFHSNetwork #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/HN0kJmePXj
— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) December 14, 2020
