High School Basketball Tonight(12/14/2020) for our local teams:Greensboro Day School over Grace Christian on Monday(GDS boys vs. Mt. Zion today/Tuesday)
Final scores from Monday:
Greensboro Day School boys 83, Grace Christian(Sanford) 54
GDS(4-1)
Greensboro Day School girls 53, Grace Christian(Sanford) 20
GDS(2-1)
GAMEDAY
??#GAMEDAY ??
? @GreensboroDay vs Mt. Zion
? December 15, 2020
?AT @GreensboroDay
? 6:00pm
? NO FANS ALLOWED
? @NFHSNetwork #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/3uNcp2dPsc
— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) December 15, 2020
GDS boys, coached by legendary head coach Freddy Johnson, along with top assistants Jeff Smith and Robert Johnson at (3-1) and GDS girls, coached by Chris Brewington, at (1-1)…
??#GAMEDAY ??
? @GreensboroDay vs Grace Christian
? December 14, 2020
?AT @GreensboroDay
? 6:45pm
? NO FANS ALLOWED
? @NFHSNetwork #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/HN0kJmePXj
— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) December 14, 2020
from Patrick O’Brien with the Phenom Hoops Report on the GDS boys in the Grace Christian game…
Player Notes (Greensboro Day):
2022 Michael Zanoni led the way for GDS with 23 points and what really impressed us with his game is his absolute pure shooting stroke from the perimeter. He does such a terrific job in spotting up, finding the open spots on the floor, and his shot looks so pure from there, you are more surprised if he misses than when he makes it. Zanoni also brings good size that can play and defend multiple positions. His natural feel and patience on the floor looked calming and is certainly certified himself as one of the top shooters in the state from outside.
2021 Tyler Lundblade is going to be a new name to watch for, coming from Texas and many have not seen him yet on the court with their own eyes. But he is going to be one to really watch for. He plays with such a good feel and IQ on the floor and has a terrific ability to dribble pull-up with a smooth, high shot. He can knock down shots from multiple levels and when watching him in the open gym, this kid is a leader.
Really liked what we saw out of 2022 Jackson Noble and 2022 CJ Collins. Noble started the game and really played hard down low and on the boards. Collins gives them yet another big and really played strong to start the game, showing soft touch, mobility around the paint, and incredible wingspan.
2022 Nikolas Graves might not always be the scoring machine but he certainly helps stir the offense. He excels in the open floor and getting downhill, attacking in transition when the opportunity is there, and putting pressure on the defense. But he also shows a good IQ in creating in the halfcourt, attacking areas to set up his teammates. And with the shooters and talent GDS has along the perimeter, he can open up a lot of opportunities from outside with his ability to penetrate.
2023 Jaydon Young didn’t have the best night shooting the ball but you can see that his young man gets it on the court. Plays with great poise, a strong feel for the game, and with a great understanding. We have seen that he can score on multiple levels and he is going to have more high-major schools coming his way.
Also give credit to Cam Leake and Xander Booker, as they stepped up off the bench. Leake knocked down three 3-pointers in the game and provides depth, while Booker scored all eight points in the fourth quarter.
You also have Julius Reese who provides depth and strength as a young prospect for GDS.
