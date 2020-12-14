Meet Report on Caldwell Academy-Wesleyan Christian Academy Swimming
Caldwell’s swim team had its 2nd meet of the year against Wesleyan Academy on 12/11/2020…..
Listing Caldwell’s TOP FINISHER in each event.
GIRLS 200 yd FREESTYLE Anna Grace Reynolds 3rd place
BOYS ” ” ” Kieran Mohorn 1st ”
BOYS 200yd IM Davis Mohorn 1st ”
GIRLS 50yd FREESTYLE Davis Bryant 2nd ”
BOYS ” ” Carlson Reynolds 2nd ”
GIRLS 100yd FREESTYLE Davis Bryant 4th place
BOYS 500yd FREESTYLE Carslon Reynolds 2nd ”
BOYS 100yd BACKSTROKE Parker Smith 1st ”
GIRLS 100yd BREASTSTROKE Anna Grace Reynolds 2nd place
BOYS 100yd ” ” Davis Mohorn 1st ”
TEAM SCORE COMBINED WESLEYAN 92 CALDWELL 53
GIRLS SCORE ” 59 ” 11
BOYS SCORE ” 33 ” 42
Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy sports reporter….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.