New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll:Five ACC Teams in the Top 25, with Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4), North Carolina(16), Miami(19) and N.C. State(24)

New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll

Rank    School          Points  Previous Current Record 
1	Alabama (62)	1,550	1	 10-0
2	Notre Dame	1,482	2	 10-0
3	Ohio State	1,405	3	 5-0
4	Clemson	        1,388	4	 9-1
5	Texas A&M	1,286	5	 7-1
6	Cincinnati	1,248	7	 8-0
7	Indiana	        1,140	8	 6-1
8	Iowa State	1,059	10	 8-2
9      Coastal Carolina   994	11	11-0
10	Georgia	          968	12	 7-2
11	Florida	          940	6	 8-2
12	Oklahoma	  902	13	 7-2
13	Southern Cal	  774	16	 5-0
14	BYU	          724	14	10-1
15	Northwestern	  691	15	 6-1
16	North Carolina	  631	20	 8-3
17	Louisiana	  566	17	 9-1
18	Iowa	          502	19	 6-2
19	Miami (Fla.)	  454	9	 8-2
20	Tulsa	          408	18	 6-1
21	Texas	          227	23	 6-3
22	Liberty	          184	22	 9-1
23	Buffalo	          183	24	 5-0
24	NC State	  137	NR	 8-3
25	San Jose State	  124	NR	 6-0

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1

