New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll:Five ACC Teams in the Top 25, with Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4), North Carolina(16), Miami(19) and N.C. State(24)
New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll
Rank School Points Previous Current Record 1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 10-0 2 Notre Dame 1,482 2 10-0 3 Ohio State 1,405 3 5-0 4 Clemson 1,388 4 9-1 5 Texas A&M 1,286 5 7-1 6 Cincinnati 1,248 7 8-0 7 Indiana 1,140 8 6-1 8 Iowa State 1,059 10 8-2 9 Coastal Carolina 994 11 11-0 10 Georgia 968 12 7-2 11 Florida 940 6 8-2 12 Oklahoma 902 13 7-2 13 Southern Cal 774 16 5-0 14 BYU 724 14 10-1 15 Northwestern 691 15 6-1 16 North Carolina 631 20 8-3 17 Louisiana 566 17 9-1 18 Iowa 502 19 6-2 19 Miami (Fla.) 454 9 8-2 20 Tulsa 408 18 6-1 21 Texas 227 23 6-3 22 Liberty 184 22 9-1 23 Buffalo 183 24 5-0 24 NC State 137 NR 8-3 25 San Jose State 124 NR 6-0
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 83, Marshall 47, Boise State 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian State 1
