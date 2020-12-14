Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 12/14-12/19/2020:Basketball Scrimmage Saturday vs. Bishop McGuinness
Monday, December 14
No events scheduled
Tuesday, December 15
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Grimsley High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Grimsley High School Home
Wednesday, December 16
No events scheduled
Thursday, December 17
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale HS Dig Pink Night Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale HS Dig Pink Night Home
Friday, December 18
No events scheduled
Saturday, December 19
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Scrimmage Home
