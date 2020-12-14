Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 12/14-12/19/2020:Basketball Scrimmage Saturday vs. Bishop McGuinness

Posted by Press Release on December 14, 2020 at 11:08 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, December 14
No events scheduled

Tuesday, December 15
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Grimsley High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Grimsley High School Home

Wednesday, December 16
No events scheduled

Thursday, December 17
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale HS Dig Pink Night Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale HS Dig Pink Night Home

Friday, December 18
No events scheduled

Saturday, December 19
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Scrimmage Home

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top