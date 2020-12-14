Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 12/15-12/18/2020:Basketball Scrimmage Wednesday vs. Providence Grove
12/15/20 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference
12/16/20 Wednesday Swimming V Men&Women’s H 4:00 PM
12/16/20 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s H 5:00 PM Providence Grove High School S SE Gymnasium
12/16/20 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s H 6:30 PM Providence Grove High School S SE Gymnasium
12/17/20 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Southern Alamance HS
12/17/20 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance HS
12/18/20 Friday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Ragsdale HS
