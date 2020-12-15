Elon Finalizes Spring 2021 Football Schedule

ELON, N.C. – Elon University has unveiled its complete schedule for the unique 2021 Spring football campaign. The eight-game slate features two non-conference games highlighted by six CAA Football conference games in a one-year divisional format.

In all, Elon will host four home games at Rhodes Stadium starting Saturday, February 20, in the season opener against Davidson. Other home opponents in Spring 2021 include the previously announced CAA South Division games with James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond.

“This is an exciting week for Elon Football as we release our spring schedule and announce our 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday,” said Elon Head Coach Tony Trisciani. “Any time we can play non-conference games in the state of North Carolina it’s good for our program and I’m excited many of our players have a chance to play close to their families. I’m optimistic about playing a spring season and providing an opportunity for our guys to get out and play the game they love. It may not be a typical season, but we will have an opportunity to compete for a CAA and NCAA Championship.”

CAA Football will split into a two divisional format for the 2021 Spring season. There will be four teams in the South Division – Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary. Towson announced in October that it would not compete during the 2021 Spring season. The North Division will include seven teams – Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova.

The Phoenix visits non-conference foe Gardner-Webb on February 27. In CAA Football action, Elon will hit the road to complete the divisional home-and-homes with Richmond, William & Mary and James Madison.

The team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, the conference will use a tie-breaking procedure to determine the automatic qualifier.

The NCAA Football Championship will feature 16 teams with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs begin on Saturday, April 24, with a champion crowned in Frisco, Texas, on May 15 or 16.

Elon will announce ticket and attendance policies in January 2021.

Elon 2021 Spring Football Schedule

Feb. 20 – vs. Davidson

Feb. 27 – at Gardner Webb

March 6 – vs. James Madison*

March 13 – at Richmond*

March 20 – at William & Mary*

March 27 – vs. Richmond*

April 3 – vs. William & Mary*

April 10 – at James Madison*

Bold denotes home opponents

*CAA contest