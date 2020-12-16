Academy Sports + Outdoors teams up with Greensboro Swarm for holiday curbside surprise donations!!!!!

At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, Academy Sports + Outdoors (4526 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409) is teaming up with the Greensboro Swarm to spread some holiday cheer by donating $5,000 worth of new sports and outdoors equipment to the YMCA of Greensboro and the Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro.

Representatives from the Swarm and Academy Sports + Outdoors will present the gear – like balls, Frisbess, team sports gear, games, toys and more – to the organizations via curbside pickup. The organizations will then deliver the items to their members.

In addition to the fun sports and outdoors products, Academy Sports + Outdoors is also donating each organization a $1,250 gift card to shop for new gear when needed.

Greensboro Swarm players and brother Caleb and Cody Martin will also wish the kids a happy holiday season through a prerecorded video message. Caleb and Cody Martin will not be on site.