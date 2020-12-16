Coach Long(Western Guilford HS Volleyball) picks up Win #100 on Tuesday night!!!/Western #1 and Coach Diane Long with Win #100!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on December 16, 2020 at 2:11 am under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

3-0 (W) – Western Guilford vs. Dudley
RESULT
Western Win
Played on 12/15/2020 6:30 PM

12/15 @ 6:30p	        S1	S2	S3	Wins
Dudley	                12	13	10	0
Western Guilford	25	25	25	3

The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Tuesday’s home conference match against Dudley (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-0.

Western Guilford now (6-0)overall/(5-0)conference in 2020

**********Coach Diane Long, from Western Guilford HS, with win #100 tonight…..**********

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top