Coach Long(Western Guilford HS Volleyball) picks up Win #100 on Tuesday night!!!/Western #1 and Coach Diane Long with Win #100!!!
3-0 (W) – Western Guilford vs. Dudley
RESULT
Western Win
Played on 12/15/2020 6:30 PM
12/15 @ 6:30p S1 S2 S3 Wins Dudley 12 13 10 0 Western Guilford 25 25 25 3
The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Tuesday’s home conference match against Dudley (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-0.
Western Guilford now (6-0)overall/(5-0)conference in 2020…
**********Coach Diane Long, from Western Guilford HS, with win #100 tonight…..**********
