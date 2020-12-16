Football Signing Day today for the High School Football Players:See Who, What and Where/There they will be going!!!

First up on list and most of this info coming in from Twitter today….

City of Greensboro

Congratulations to all the local high school student athletes who are signing NLIs today. Big moment! Enjoy this day and go do great things. pic.twitter.com/neCsW7GFkK — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) December 16, 2020

QB Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford HS

Miami of Ohio

TE/LS Lawson Albright, Grimsley HS

Northwestern University

WR Caleb Curtain, Grimsley HS

Elon University

OLB Ammah Achina, Northern Guilford HS

Furman University

DL Payton Page, Dudley HS

Clemson University

QB Ty Lyles, East Forsyth HS

Coastal Carolina University

Our first of the day! Welcome to the beach @JellyFamTy_4 #BEACHBU21NESS pic.twitter.com/QWktprxKUP — Coastal Football Recruiting (@BallAtTheBeach) December 16, 2020

Zyun Reeves, East Forsyth HS

N.C. State University

LB RaRa Dillworth, Glenn HS

University of North Carolina