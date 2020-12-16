Football Signing Day today for the High School Football Players:See Who, What and Where/There they will be going!!!
First up on list and most of this info coming in from Twitter today….
City of Greensboro
Congratulations to all the local high school student athletes who are signing NLIs today. Big moment! Enjoy this day and go do great things. pic.twitter.com/neCsW7GFkK
— City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) December 16, 2020
QB Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford HS
Miami of Ohio
Congratulations @thatboy_mell and @MiamiOHFootball you are getting a great player and even better young man. @EGWildcatFB is so proud of you!!! @thetimesnews @gsosports @highschoolot @JoeSireraSports https://t.co/yeoIlL8evT
— Tony Aguilar (@taguilar21) December 16, 2020
TE/LS Lawson Albright, Grimsley HS
Northwestern University
Big time players make big time plays. @AlbrightLawson ? with the family ?#NSD21 | #GoCats pic.twitter.com/XIoFYIWCy5
— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) December 16, 2020
WR Caleb Curtain, Grimsley HS
Elon University
Congrats @CalebCurtain! We are proud of you! #FearTheG https://t.co/9hSbNsC9sG
— Grimsley Football (@grimsleyfb) December 16, 2020
OLB Ammah Achina, Northern Guilford HS
Furman University
Welcome to the #FurmanFamily Amaah Achina (@aa_achina3)! #PurpleDrip21 pic.twitter.com/xpL5ZUwedX
— Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) December 16, 2020
DL Payton Page, Dudley HS
Clemson University
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, @PaytonPage55 ?????????
???????#We2Deep21 pic.twitter.com/kJzeCEAsRv
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 16, 2020
QB Ty Lyles, East Forsyth HS
Coastal Carolina University
Our first of the day! Welcome to the beach @JellyFamTy_4 #BEACHBU21NESS pic.twitter.com/QWktprxKUP
— Coastal Football Recruiting (@BallAtTheBeach) December 16, 2020
Zyun Reeves, East Forsyth HS
N.C. State University
??: @ReevesZyun pic.twitter.com/RscWesLzZq
— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 16, 2020
LB RaRa Dillworth, Glenn HS
University of North Carolina
Let’s work family ? https://t.co/yPbUgNP1qK
— RaRa Dillworth?? (@Raneiria8) December 16, 2020
