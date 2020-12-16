Football Signing Day today for the High School Football Players:See Who, What and Where/There they will be going!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on December 16, 2020 at 11:25 am under College, High School, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

First up on list and most of this info coming in from Twitter today….
City of Greensboro

QB Kamell Smith, Eastern Guilford HS
Miami of Ohio

TE/LS Lawson Albright, Grimsley HS
Northwestern University

WR Caleb Curtain, Grimsley HS
Elon University

OLB Ammah Achina, Northern Guilford HS
Furman University

DL Payton Page, Dudley HS
Clemson University

QB Ty Lyles, East Forsyth HS
Coastal Carolina University

Zyun Reeves, East Forsyth HS
N.C. State University

LB RaRa Dillworth, Glenn HS
University of North Carolina

