Khyre Thompson Fuels Win Over USC Upstate:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 9 key/Keyshaun points, plus 5 assists for Spartans!!!

**********Khyre Thompson Fuels Win Over USC Upstate:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) with 9 key/Keyshaun points, plus 5 assists for Spartans!!!**********

++++++++++Both season-highs in scoring and assists for Keyshaun Langley(SWG)…….++++++++++

from www.uncgspartans.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – With workman-like diligence, the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team defeated USC Upstate, 65-57, in a non-conference contest at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday night.

UNCG earned its second consecutive triumph behind a balanced and methodical effort that saw 10 players hit the scoring column. Leading the victorious Spartans was sophomore forward Khyre Thompson, who did most of his damage in the first half by scoring 11 of his team-high 16 points.

It was Thompson’s third consecutive game reaching double figures. He is averaging 15.3 points over UNCG’s last three games.

Down the stretch in the final three minutes, the cool, serene, and steady Thompson was huge for UNCG.

He had an assist that led to an Angelo Allegri 3-pointer, made his fourth 3-pointer of the game that extended UNCG’s lead to six points, grabbed his first rebound, and made a pair of foul shots to cement the victory.

Junior forward Mohammed Abdulsalam was a force with nine points and six rebounds. UNCG was plus 20 when Abdulsalam on the floor. Sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) scored all nine of his season-high points after intermission. He also dished a season-best five assists.

Several pulses jumped crazily after USC Upstate closed to within 61-57 with 56 seconds remaining following Bryson Mozone’s 3-pointer. The winless and visiting Spartans had the ball trailing by that same margin but they missed a 3-pointer. The loose ball was corralled by Thompson.

Quotable

Thompson on his recent performances and tonight’s performance.

“It’s very humbling because I can finally see results from some of the things that I’ve been working on. Early on it wasn’t equating to wins, but now that we are winning and turning the corner, I feel a lot better. Just being a part of this program on any level is a blessing. I am just thankful to him for letting me be a part of this program.

UNCG head men’s basketball coach Wes Miller on Thompson’s development.

“He is what the program is all about. Here’s a young man who didn’t touch the floor his first two years here. Look at his development physically. That’s the work he’s done in the weight room. His game has developed. He does everything you ask. His growth has been remarkable and I am so proud of him.”

Inside the Boxscore

UNCG improved its record to 3-3 overall. USC Upstate dropped to 0-7.

This was UNCG’s 69th home victory since the start of the 2015-16 season.

UNCG forced USC Upstate into a 36.4 percent shooting effort and forced 16 turnovers.

UNCG opened the second half with an 11-1 burst to stretch its advantage to 39-25.

UNCG held USC Upstate without a field goal for a stretch of 5:56 that bridged the first and second halves.

The visiting Spartans’ only lead was 22-21, an edge that lasted 25 seconds.

Thompson helped UNCG sprint to an early 13-3 advantage by making three 3-pointers in five minutes.

USC Upstate made its first basket with 14:30 remaining in the first half.

Tommy Bruner (13 points), Dalvin White (12), and Nevin Zirk (11) were USC Upstate’s top scorers.

UNCG won the battle of the benches, 28-13.

This was the fifth time in six games that UNCG won the rebounding battle.

Allegri tied a season-high with five rebounds.

Hayden Koval has 291 career blocked shots.