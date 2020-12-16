Regional Leaders Unite, Establish #TriadTogether Challenge Phase Two: #WyndhamChamp #TriadTogether Challenge Giveaway

Regional Leaders Announce #TriadTogether Challenge Phase Two:#WyndhamChamp #TriadTogether Challenge Giveaway

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. – Piedmont Triad residents who buy local and post photos of their purchases on social media using the #TriadTogether hashtag can start winning a variety of prizes later this month through the #WyndhamChamp #TriadTogether Challenge Giveaway.

Two weeks ago, business, community and economic development leaders from across the region united to launch the #TriadTogether Challenge, urging friends and neighbors to spend more where it impacts more—in small businesses and restaurants in our community.

In a second stage of this effort, residents need only post a picture of themselves buying from a local restaurant or store using the #TriadTogether hashtag from a public account and tag and follow the Wyndham Championship to be entered into the next drawing to win Wyndham Championship prizes. Tagging three friends in a post to encourage them to buy local will earn three extra entries. Drawings will take place across the Wyndham Championship Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.

“The #TriadTogether Challenge has quickly become a vital cooperative effort in our region,” Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said. “The Wyndham Championship is proud to support our regional chambers of commerce and other economic development groups in the Triad as they help small businesses in our community. Many of our region’s locally-owned companies and restaurants are struggling to survive, but if we can help them through this challenging time, our collective efforts can make a huge difference in their survival and for our future.”

Drawings will occur on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, January through May, with the first drawing set for Dec. 25. Entries are continuous from the day after a drawing through the following fourth Friday (ex: Dec. 26–Jan. 22 and Jan. 23–Feb. 12, etc.). Entries then start over. Among the available prizes are Wyndham Championship hospitality tickets, autographed pin flags, Polo shirts and more; prizes from other entities, such as the Winston-Salem Open, will also be included. For details, please see the official rules below.

The #TriadTogether Challenge is a cohesive, regional initiative to raise awareness and create a sense of urgency around the critical need to support locally-owned businesses and restaurants, particularly during the pandemic. According to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll, a reported one out of every four small businesses is on the brink of permanently closing.

To help, the #TriadTogether Challenge calls on members of the community to shop and eat locally, to share photos on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) using the #TriadTogether hashtag and to challenge family and friends to also pledge to spend more locally this holiday season and beyond.

Partners in the #TriadTogether Challenge include the Alamance Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Downtown, Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Elon, Downtown Greensboro, Inc., Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, Forward High Point, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Piedmont Triad Partnership, Wyndham Championship and Winston-Salem Open. Additional local chambers and organizations across the region are expected to join the #TriadTogether Challenge effort.

#WyndhamChamp #TriadTogether Challenge Giveaway Official Rules:

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility

The Wyndham Championship Sweepstakes #TriadTogether Challenge Giveaway (herein referred to as WCS,) is open only to those who sign up and have an active account with Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. WCS is only open to legal residents of the United States of America. WCS is void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions. WCS is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. Employees of Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham Destinations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Company 20 are not eligible for WCS. Immediate family members of employees of Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham Destinations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Company 20 are not eligible to participate in the challenge giveaway.

Agreement to Rules:

By participating, You, the Contestant, agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You the Contestant represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign.

#TriadTogether Challenge Giveaway Period:

Online entries will be accepted every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month, beginning on Friday, December 11, 2020, and ending Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET. Entries begin from the day after a 4th Friday and end the following 4th Friday. All online entries for the last drawing must be received by Friday, May 28th at 2:00 pm ET. Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation reserves the right to end or extend the Challenge Giveaway at any point for the duration of the Campaign.

How to Enter:

To enter the WCS, all contestants must like or follow WCS social media accounts with verifiable accounts. Instagram (www.Instagram.com/WyndhamChamp), Facebook (www.Facebook.com/WyndhamChamp), and/or Twitter (www.Twitter.com/WyndhamChamp). Entry rules on each social media account will vary.

Facebook Entries: The contestant must post a self portrait picture buying local in the Triad (restaurant, shop, etc.) and use the #TriadTogether hashtag on the post giveaway page or via a personal Facebook page, with a post and hashtag viewable to the public. Twitter Entries: Contestants must follow @wyndhamchamp, reply to the giveaway tweet and/or post a self portrait picture buying local in the Triad using the #TriadTogether hashtag. Instagram Entries: Contestants must follow @wyndhamchamp, and must post a self portrait picture buying local in the Triad (restaurant, shop, etc.) and use the #TriadTogether hashtag on the post giveaway page or via a personal Instagram page, with a post and hashtag viewable to the public. Entering on more than 1 social media platform will not count as extra entries. The entry must fulfill all Campaign requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of WCS. You, the Contestant, must provide the information requested. If You the Contestant use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of WCS. The winner will be selected at random by computer drawing software.

Prizes:

The Winner(s) of the Campaign (the “Winner”) will receive a random sponsored prize with an approximate retail value between $25-$75. (Note: The appraised value may differ at time of prize award). The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted except at the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation’s discretion. The prize is non-transferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Odds:

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during each Campaign promotional period.

Winner Selection and Notification:

Winner will be selected at random by a computer under the supervision of Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation. Winner will be notified by direct message on Instagram and Twitter, and by private message on Facebook within one (1) days following selection of Winner. Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If the Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 1 day from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected.

Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT PIEDMONT TRIAD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

Rights Granted by You:

By entering content (e.g., photo, video, text, etc.) to WCS, You understand and agree Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, anyone acting on behalf of Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, and Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation’s licensees, successors, and assigns, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Campaign, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent. By entering content to WCS, You represent and warrant that your entry is an original work of authorship, and does not violate any third party’s proprietary or intellectual property rights. If your entry infringes upon the intellectual property right of another, You will be disqualified at the sole discretion of Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation. If the content of your entry is claimed to constitute infringement of any proprietary or intellectual proprietary rights of any third party, You shall, at your sole expense, defend or settle against such claims. You shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation from and against any suit, proceeding, claims, liability, loss, damage, costs or expense, which Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation may incur, suffer, or be required to pay arising out of such infringement or suspected infringement of any third party’s right.

Terms & Conditions:

Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such case, Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation. Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Campaign may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Limitation of Liability:

By entering, You the Contestant agree to release and hold harmless the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes:

THIS Campaign IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF the United States of America AND North Carolina, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Campaign, the participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in North Carolina having jurisdiction. Furthermore, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall a participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney’s fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Campaign). Participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Winners List:

To obtain a copy of the Winners names or a copy of these Official Rules, mail your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, 416 Gallimore Dairy Road, Suite M, Greensboro, NC 27409. Requests must be received no later than August 31st.

Sponsor:

The Sponsor of the Campaign is Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, 416 Gallimore Dairy Road, Suite M, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Social Media Platforms:

The Campaign hosted by Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

**********By entering this sweepstakes, You, the Contestant, are stating that You have affirmatively reviewed, accepted, and agreed to all of the Official Rules.***********