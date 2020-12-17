New Congressional Bill/Proposal creates/establishes new guidelines for NCAA Athletes

New Congressional Bill/Proposal creates/establishes new guidelines for NCAA Athletics/Athletes, and this is how it would go…

The College Athlete Bill of Rights, proposed Thursday/today by co-authors Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., would create sweeping changes for college sports, including provisions that would force some schools to share revenue with some of their athletes, guarantee lifetime scholarships to athletes in good academic standing, establish health and safety rules enforced by hefty fines for violators, and set up a fund to cover some out-of-pocket medical expenses for current and former athletes.