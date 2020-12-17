Papa John’s Pizza Pro Picks Week #15
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Week #14 – Mary Anderson – Missed 4 of 14 – Won by Tie-Breaker
Week #13 – Clint Miller – Missed 3 of 12 – Won by Tie-Breaker
Week #12 – Ed Johnson – Missed 2 of 13
Week #11 – Janet W Lovette – Missed 3 of 12
Week #10 – Brandon Cannon – Missed 3 – Won by Tie-Breaker
Week #09 – Michael Davis – Won with Tie Breaker with Previous Winner
Week #08 – Kenneth Grimes – Missed 4 – Won with Tie-Breaker
Week #07 – Chris Ross – Missed 2 – Won with Tie-Breaker
Week #06 – Gary Smith – Missed 3 of 12
Week #05 – Jason Nelson – Won with Tie Breaker – First Entry
Week #04 – Jason S – Won with Tie Breaker with Previous Winner
Week #03 – Bob Black – Missed 3 of 14 – Won with Tie Breaker
Week #02 – Bruce Wagoner – Swept – Perfect Score including Tie-Breaker
Week #01 – Marshall Brown – Missed 2 of 13
Complete Name, Email Address and Contact Telephone Number.
Select Winners PLUS Tie-Breaker
Submit
ONLY SUNDAY GAMES!!
Full Rules at the Bottom of the Page. Weekly Winner $15 Gift Certificate from Papa John’s Pizza, 2924-B Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC.
Contest starts immediately.
RULES
1. One entry per person.
2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.
3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.
4. We will post multiple games, not selecting a game is counted as a loss.
5. Deadline for Entries is 12:00 Noon on Sunday.
6. There will be one winner each week. Weekly Winner wins $15 Gift Certificate from Pappa John’s Pizza.
7. The Winner is determined by the most wins selected. In case of ties, the winner determined by closest to the Tie Breaker without going over.
8. Once an individual has won, they may continue playing. They will be ineligible for the weekly prize.
9. There is no fee to entry.
10. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.
11. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.
12. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.
13. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.
