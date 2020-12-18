Elon Men’s Tennis Adds Miller to 2021 Recruiting Class

ELON, N.C.—Elon University men’s tennis head coach Michael Leonard announced the signing of Joshua Miller to the 2021 signing class on Thursday, Dec. 17.

“We are excited that Josh will be joining our program this upcoming fall,” said Leonard. “If you look at Josh’s junior career, you can see that he has been highly ranked with some impressive wins over highly ranked opponents. I think his ceiling is high. We look forward to what he can do for the Phoenix in the future.”

Miller currently holds a No. 48 USTA ranking and a No. 572 ITF ranking. In the Delray Beach, Fla. native’s four seasons at Score Academy, Miller garnered several titles, including the Aruba G4 doubles title, national doubles title, Jamaica G4 doubles title and Coral Gables G4 doubles title. He also reached bluechip on TR third in doubles at Clay Court Nationals during his sophomore season in addition to being named top 25 USTA as a freshman.