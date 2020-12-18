N.C. State Women strong at (7-0), as Pack push past Wake Forest, 79-65:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with 17 points and 10 rebounds for “Perfect Pack”

**********For N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) she had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and for EC/Elissa Cunane, it was her third Double-Double in a-row….**********

Fourth-Ranked Wolfpack Cruises Past Wake Forest to Move to 7-0

Brown-Turner put together career night, Jones and Cunane add double-doubles

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH – The fourth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (7-0, 2-0 ACC) came out hot in the first quarter and never turned back on its way to beating the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-1 ACC), 79-65, Thursday evening inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The Wolfpack starters put on a show, combining for 70 of the Pack’s points and making sure that NC State never trailed in the outing. Four members of the squad scored in double figures.

Jakia Brown-Turner led all players on the floor with 23 points, which bettered her previous career high of 18 that she notched twice during conference play last season. She shot 4-of-5 from long range and added four assists to her career night.

Elissa Cunane (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Kayla Jones (12 points, 11 rebounds) both notched double-doubles. Cunane’s was her third in a row, and Jones was just three assists away from a rare triple-double as she dished out a career-high seven on the night.

Raina Perez posted 10 points, and she managed to improve her conference-leading assist-to-turnover ratio with three assists and zero turnovers. Kai Crutchfield rounded out the Pack’s starting five with eight points.

NC State shots lights out in the first quarter, going 13-of-15 (.867) from the floor and a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range. It was the Wolfpack’s best single-quarter shooting percentage of the still-early 2020-21 campaign.

The Pack hit its first 10 shots of the game, with each starter contributing two buckets to that streak. It built up an early double-digit lead that the Demon Deacons ate into just once during the second quarter. NC State led by at least 11 points for the final 21:42 of the outing, building up a cushion of as many as 28 points (77-49) at the 5:36 mark of the fourth quarter.

In total, NC State assisted on 20 of its 31 made baskets and put together its best three-point shooting percentage (10-of-18, .556) of the year.

Christina Morra (13 points) and Jewel Spear (12 points) led Wake Forest in scoring, and the Wolfpack limited Demon Deacon forward Ivana Raca, who entered the contest averaging 19 points per game, to just five on Thursday.

NC State returns to Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 20 for its final home game of the 2020 calendar year. The Wolfpack will host the Miami Hurricanes, with that game set to tip off at 12 p.m. on ACCNX.