The Morning Run:Cold Air out there on the Highway/Christmas Time is Coming(Looking at this Week’s Top Ten)

Back out there on the street/highway this morning, on “The Morning Run”, and it was getting a bit nippy, with all of those cars flying by you, and blowing that cold air up into your face, out there on Holden Road, headed north….

Cold air, cold air, cold air my friends, and it makes you think more and more about Christmas…

Christmas Time is Coming, and here comes our Top Ten for this week, which will be a Top Ten compilation of the Top Christmas Music singers….

The Top Ten Christmas singers in our opinion, and here we go with that Top Ten List of Christmas Singers….Who is the best, and who are the ones at the top, and we have that for you, and we have your Top Ten ready to begin, for this week, on “The Morning Run”…

Top Ten Christmas Music Singers and here’s their song to go along with them…………

(From, “The Morning Run”)

1)Bing Crosby–“I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”



2)Nat King Cole–“Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”



3)Gene Autry–“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”



4)Jimmy Durante–“Frosty the Snowman”



5)Mark Lowry–“Mary Did You Know?”



6)The Eagles–“Please Come For Christmas”



7)John Lennon–“So This Is Christmas”



8)The Carpenters(Karen and Richard)–“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”



9)Bruce Springsteen–“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”



10)Ray Stevens–“Santa Claus Is Watching You”

(Had to get one crazy one in here.)



That’s our Top Ten list for this week, and you can go ahead and stack your list up against this one…And this will be a good way to get you going, as we lead up to Christmas Week….Have a great day, and keep on running with us, on “The Morning Run”…..