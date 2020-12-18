Thursday Night High School Scoreboard:Western Guilford Volleyball remains Unbeaten, WG Hornets now(7-0)/Northwest Guilford HS Volleyball is (8-0)/Caldwell Academy boys basketball Winners in OT
Western Guilford girls Volleyball team goes to (7-0) overall and now at (6-0) in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference….
3-0 (W) – Western Guilford vs. Mount Tabor
Played on 12/17/2020 6:30 PM
12/17 @ 6:30p S1 S2 S3 Wins Mount Tabor 13 15 14 0 Western Guilford 25 25 25 3
The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Thursday’s home conference match against Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, NC) by a score of 3-0.
(The Western Guilford varsity and JV Volleyball teams both were winners on over Mount Tabor, on Thursday night.)
**********Northwest Guilford girls Volleyball is also Unbeaten, with the NWG Vikings at (8-0) overall and 5-0 in the Metro 4-A Conference…**********
++++++++++from Thursday December 17:Ragsdale(0-5) @ Northwest Guilford(8-0)
Played on 12/17/2020 6:30 PM…..A final score has not been reported for this varsity volleyball match.
Caldwell Academy boys basketball over O’Neal in overtime, 60-55…..
Late result – varsity boys over O’Neal 60-55 in overtime! #riseup pic.twitter.com/xjX3J05bZm
— Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellEagles) December 18, 2020
