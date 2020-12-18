Thursday Night High School Scoreboard:Western Guilford Volleyball remains Unbeaten, WG Hornets now(7-0)/Northwest Guilford HS Volleyball is (8-0)/Caldwell Academy boys basketball Winners in OT

Posted by Andy Durham on December 18, 2020 at 12:12 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Western Guilford girls Volleyball team goes to (7-0) overall and now at (6-0) in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference….
3-0 (W) – Western Guilford vs. Mount Tabor
RESULT
Win
Played on 12/17/2020 6:30 PM

12/17 @ 6:30p	        S1	S2	S3	Wins
Mount Tabor	        13	15	14	0
Western Guilford	25	25	25	3

The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team won Thursday’s home conference match against Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, NC) by a score of 3-0.
(The Western Guilford varsity and JV Volleyball teams both were winners on over Mount Tabor, on Thursday night.)

**********Northwest Guilford girls Volleyball is also Unbeaten, with the NWG Vikings at (8-0) overall and 5-0 in the Metro 4-A Conference…**********
++++++++++from Thursday December 17:Ragsdale(0-5) @ Northwest Guilford(8-0)
Played on 12/17/2020 6:30 PM…..A final score has not been reported for this varsity volleyball match.

Caldwell Academy boys basketball over O’Neal in overtime, 60-55…..

