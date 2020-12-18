Very Entertaining Thursday Night Football Game:LA Chargers sneak past Las Vegas Raiders, 30-27, in OT!!!
Very Entertaining Thursday Night Football Game:LA Chargers sneak past Las Vegas Raiders, 30-27, in OT!!!
LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert was 22-32 in passing for 314 yards, with 2 TD passes and 0 interceptions….Herbert ran in a TD from one yard out, to give the Chargers the game-winning TD, in overtime….
The touchdown was set up by a 53-yard pass from Herbert to Jalen Guyton to advance the ball to the Raiders’ 2-yard line.
Final:LA Chargers 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27 OT
Chargers(5-9)/Radiers(7-7)
Quarterback Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers on a game-winning drive for the second straight week on Thursday, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in overtime. It was the Chargers’ first win in division since beating the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of 2018, breaking a nine-game AFC West losing streak.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.