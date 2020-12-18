Very Entertaining Thursday Night Football Game:LA Chargers sneak past Las Vegas Raiders, 30-27, in OT!!!

LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert was 22-32 in passing for 314 yards, with 2 TD passes and 0 interceptions….Herbert ran in a TD from one yard out, to give the Chargers the game-winning TD, in overtime….

The touchdown was set up by a 53-yard pass from Herbert to Jalen Guyton to advance the ball to the Raiders’ 2-yard line.

Final:LA Chargers 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27 OT

Chargers(5-9)/Radiers(7-7)

Quarterback Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers on a game-winning drive for the second straight week on Thursday, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in overtime. It was the Chargers’ first win in division since beating the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of 2018, breaking a nine-game AFC West losing streak.