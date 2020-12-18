Virginia Tech Women’ Basketball falls on the road at Notre Dame:Hokies fall 84-78 to Irish/Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) with 25 points for VA Tech

**********Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) with 25 points and 7 rebounds for VA Tech women…**********

from www.hokiesports.com:

NOTRE DAME, IND. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell on the road to Notre Dame 84-78 Thursday night. The loss was the team’s first of the season, on a night where it played just its first road contest.

Notre Dame, who was led by 23 points from Maddy Westbeld improved to 3-3, 1-1.

Tech struggled initially in the contest but found a rhythm late in the opening frame, ending on an 11-3 run to carry a nine-point advantage into the second quarter. But the Irish had a run of their own, 15-3 to retake the lead heading into the break.

In a back-and-forth second half, the Fighting Irish did enough to stifle the Hokies, who committed 21 turnovers in the game.

Point guard Georgia Amoore had a career-best 23 points in the game and center Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) registered a game-high 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 2-12 against the Fighting Irish.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 92-50 at Virginia Tech and 429-172 in his career.

•Tech is 2-3 all-time on December 17.

• Virginia Tech is 2-15 in the first ACC road contest of the season.

•Tech’s starting lineup of Amoore, Sheppard, Cayla King, Jones and Kitley, accounted for 66 points.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday December 20 to face Virginia. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network with Pam Ward and LaChina Robinson on the call.