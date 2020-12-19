Danny Pigee’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview:Clemson vs. Notre Dame for the ACC Championship in Charlotte

This week’s Danny Pigge’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview is coming your way, and be sure to check out and see Danny’s Amerprise Financial ad here at the GreensboroSports.com website…It is on the right hand column, here at the site…Danny Pigge is a former offensive lineman for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks…

This week for College Football we have:

Clemson(9-1) vs. Notre Dame(10-0) for the ACC Championship in Charlotte….4pm on ABC TV and on TV 45 locally…

Clemson is favored by 10.5 points….

Florida State at Wake Forest canceled….

Georgia Tech at Miami canceled….

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina canceled….

Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at Brooks Stadium, in Conway, S.C.

Appalachian State(8-3) vs. North Texas State(4-5) 2:30pm on ESPN

APP State is favored by 10 points in this game….

Also on Saturday:

Northwestern(6-1) vs. Ohio State(5-0) 12 Noon on FOX TV/TV FOX 8 locally….BIG TEN Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana…Ohio State is favored by 18.5 points in this game…

Oklahoma(7-2) vs. Iowa State(8-2) 12 Noon on ABC TV and on TV 45 locally…BIG 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas…Oklahoma is favored by 6 points in this game…

Alabama(10-0) vs. Florida(8-2) 8pm on CBS TV and on WFMY TV 2 locally….SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia….Alabama is favored by 17 points in this ball game….