Elon MBB Suffers First Loss of the Season to UNC Greensboro

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season, 71-64, against UNC Greensboro on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“Even though the second half went their way, we were really proud of the first half we had,” head coach Mike Schrage stated. “It’s been a crazy time for our team with losing Jerald (Gillens-Butler) in the last 48 hours on top of everything else. I thought our guys really responded to the challenge against a talented team and established program. Proud of our guys as always. We’ll be better from this experience.”

THE RUNDOWN

– Trailing 14-13 early in the first half, two quick points from Michael Graham sparked a 6-0 Phoenix run. Ikenna Ndugba and Hunter Woods each scored tough layups during the stretch that gave Elon a 19-14 lead.

– After a UNCG basket cut Elon’s advantage back down to three, Kris Wooten drilled a deep three to ignite a 7-0 Elon burst. Culminating in a Chuck Hannah free throw, the run lasted just over two and a half minutes of game time.

– Elon extended its seven-point halftime lead to 11 behind baskets from Ikenna Ndugba and Federico Poser respectively. Their play put Elon on top 40-29 with just under 18 minutes remaining in the game.

– Both teams battled throughout the second half and sat tied at 59-59 with three minutes until the final buzzer. From there, back-to-back UNCG threes gave them a six-point advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

NOTES

– Hunter Woods led the way for the Phoenix, posting a season-high 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

– Ikenna Ndugba added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of action.

– Hunter McIntosh chipped in nine points, two rebounds and two assists on the day.

– Elon held an 11-6 advantage in second chance points.

– The Phoenix rounded out non-conference play with a 3-1 overall record.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 2, against Northeastern. That matchup will be the Phoenix’s first road contest of the season and is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff.