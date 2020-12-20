Elon WBB Phoenix Falls at North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team dropped an 80-64 decision to North Carolina A&T in its nonconference finale on Sunday, Dec. 20.

BOX SCORE

“We didn’t end the non-conference schedule the way we wanted it to end,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “Unfortunately, today was not our day. We struggled to make shots and it was compounded by our lack of rebounding effort. You have to control the things you can control when shots are not falling. Overall, we are pleased with our non-conference results. Hopefully, we will have Saadia Munford back by conference play. She makes a huge difference on our team.”

THE RUNDOWN

-After the Phoenix took a 12-7 lead, the Aggies went on a 5-0 scoring run to tie the game at 12 at the end of the opening quarter.

-N.C. A&T’s momentum continued into the second, with the Aggies taking a lead as high as eight. As time ran out, Brie Perpignan and Jaylin Powell knocked down back-to-back layups to cut the N.C. A&T lead to three (29-26) going into halftime.

-The Aggies maintained their lead for a majority of the second half. After the Phoenix held a 38-37 advantage with 6:07 left in the third, N.C. A&T regained the lead and held on the rest of the way.

NOTES

-The Phoenix closed out its nonconference slate with a 4-2 record.

-Three Elon players finished with double-digit scoring performances, Evonna McGill (13), Perpignan (13) and Kayla Liles (12). The trio also tied for the team high in field goals (5).

-Powell paced the team in rebounds (8), doubling her previous season best.

-Ariel Colón tallied four steals, just one shy of her career high.

-Perpignan has now recorded at least two assists in every game this season.

-Smith’s record now stands at 166-124, just seven wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon will host Northeastern in its first pair of conference matchups on January 2-3, 2021. Tipoff for both contests is set for 1 p.m.